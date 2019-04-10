Turkey to prioritise loans for strategic sectors, exports - Albayrak

ISTANBUL, April 10 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday the government will prioritise loans to strategic sectors, exports and value-added production under new measures to be taken in the finance sector.

Announcing a reform package in a presentation in Istanbul, Albayrak said loans will also prioritise local production. He said the government planned to integrate the country’s severance pay fund with its private retirement insurance fund. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ali Kucukgocmen; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)