July 22, 2018 / 12:54 PM / in an hour

Turkey's Albayrak says will not fight markets, aims for effective cenbank -NTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 22 (Reuters) - Turkey will not fight with markets but instead pursue a win-win relationship with them, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was quoted as saying on Sunday, adding that he aimed for an effective central bank in the coming period.

Albayrak, speaking to reporters on a flight to Argentina for a G20 summit, said the government would not compromise budget discipline and that there would be a noticeable improvement in inflation, broadcaster NTV reported.

He said the government’s medium-term programme (OVP) would change into a five-year strategy and that Turkey would become “more attractive than ever for foreign investors”. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Jason Neely)

