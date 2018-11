ANKARA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that interest rates continued to fall, adding that the government was taking measures to rein in volatility in the market.

Speaking to reporters in parliament, Erdogan said Turkey was also taking measures against vendors who stocked their goods to increase prices, and said the government would not compromise from its commitment on the issue. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)