Turkish finance minister says importing goods will not be easy -Anadolu

ISTANBUL, May 20 (Reuters) - Turkey will make it harder to import goods except for strategic products and those that cannot be produced domestically, Finance Minister Berat Albayrak was quoted as saying on Wednesday, adding that domestic production will be prioritised.

“Imports will not be easy,” he was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency, adding Ankara will implement long-term lira financing programmes for the industry sector.

Albayrak also said Turkey will carry out swaps in local currencies more effectively. (Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)