September 24, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Turkish manufacturing confidence hits lowest level since 2009

2 Min Read

 (Adds capacity utilisation data, background)
    ISTANBUL, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Business confidence among
Turkish manufacturers slid 6.8 points to 89.6 points in
September, central bank data showed on Monday, hitting its
lowest level since 2009 and reinforcing expectations of a sharp
economic slowdown.
    The confidence index had stood at 96.4 points in August and
last stood below 90 points in April 2009. 
    Annual economic growth slowed to 5.2 percent in the second
quarter and is expected to tumble in the second half as Turkey
grapples with a currency crisis, which has knocked 40 percent
off the lira's value against the dollar this year.             
    Separate central bank data showed the manufacturing
industry's capacity utilisation rate fell to its lowest level in
2-1/2 years in the same period, dropping to 76.2 percent in
September from 77.8 percent in August.             
    The rate is a measure of how much of the economy's potential
output is being used.
    Data last week showed consumer confidence at its lowest
level in three years.              

 (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler;
Editing by David Dolan)
