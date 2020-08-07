UPDATE 3-Turkey mounts new defence of lira as locals snap up dollars

* Interbank rate edges higher on Friday

* Analysts say more policy tightening on the cards

* Locals’ forex holdings surge to $213 bln (Adds forex holdings, reserves, S&P, Erdogan)

By Nevzat Devranoglu, Orhan Coskun and Ebru Tuncay

ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s central bank squeezed some credit channels and signalled on Friday it would do more backdoor policy tightening to arrest a record drop in the lira, as data showed Turks snapped up more foreign currencies than ever before.

Two weeks of volatile selling has left Turkey’s currency down nearly 20% against the dollar this year, among the worst performers in emerging markets, and exposed the limits of Ankara’s costly interventions in the foreign exchange markets.

Ratings agencies told Reuters Turkey may well have to formally tighten monetary policy - despite political opposition - to head off bigger economic problems, especially after locals added $9 billion in hard currencies in two weeks.

Policies adopted after Turkey’s 2018 currency crisis “are reaching their limits and going forward it may be increasingly difficult to avoid a rate hike,” said Maxim Rybnikov, associate director for EMEA sovereigns at S&P Global Ratings.

“If domestic Turkish residents lose faith, starting to increasingly convert to FX, this can also precipitate a balance-of-payments stress,” he said in an interview.

The lira fell 2.4% on Thursday and slid another 1.9% to an all time intraday low of 7.365 versus the dollar on Friday before bouncing back.

The central bank has turned to backdoor policy levers and in recent days lifted average funding costs from low levels, while the interbank rate also edged higher on Friday. It has also halted repo auctions and told lenders to use a 9.75% overnight rate instead.

BACKDOORS

However a formal policy tightening may be some way off after an aggressive year-long easing cycle bought the benchmark rate to 8.25%.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who opposes high rates and sacked the last central bank chief for ignoring instructions, said Friday the volatility is temporary and the economy’s main problem is fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. His vice president said Turkey will overcome the “interest rate lobby” and FX “manipulation”.

After a meeting with Central Bank Governor Murat Uysal late on Thursday, bank executives came away with the impression that planned policy steps will lift backdoor rates to stabilise things, even if the lira remains volatile, six sources told Reuters.

At the three-hour meeting, which included regulators, the bank clearly said funding costs will be increased but did not give a number, said the sources familiar with the call.

Bankers predicted backdoor tools to be used to effectively tighten policy by up to 300 basis points, and that there would be flexibility on asset ratio requirements. The average funding rate was 7.88%, up from 7.34% in mid-July after it cut sharply to limit coronavirus fallout.

“After the steps taken the lira’s loss in value may continue for a while longer, but these steps in the medium term will play a very important role in achieving stability,” said one banker, adding that the call was “positive”.

The central bank declined to comment on the call.

FOREIGN CURRENCY SURGE

Raising the stakes for Turkey, foreign currencies held by locals swelled to $213 billion at the end of July, continuing a trend of dollarization, official data showed.

Central bank data also showed its FX buffer declined in the last week with gross reserves down by nearly half so far this year at $47 billion, it lowest in years.

Data and traders’ calculations show the central bank and state banks have sold some $110 billion since last year to underpin the lira. Interventions have picked up in recent weeks though it was uncertain whether the lira’s recent drop reflected a policy change, analysts said.

Analysts have said Turkey is running out of options to address low reserves and persistently high inflation and imports.