Turkey's Erdogan says party lost some cities, will focus on economy

ANKARA, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said that his AK Party had lost some cities in Sunday’s mayoral elections, and pledged that his government would now focus on implementing strong economic plans.

Speaking at a news conference in Istanbul, Erdogan said the next elections would be held in June 2023 and that Turkey would carefully implement a “strong economic programme” without compromising on free market rules.

Turkey’s main opposition party appeared on course to seize control of Ankara in the local elections and defeat Erdogan’s AK Party in the capital for the first time since Erdogan came to power 16 years ago. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu Editing by Dominic Evans)