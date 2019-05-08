Turkey's CHP appeals to annul Turkey's 2018 vote and entire Istanbul election

ANKARA, May 8 (Reuters) - Turkey’s main opposition party said on Wednesday it asked authorities to annul last year’s national elections as well as elections in March for Istanbul mayor and other local posts, two days after the election board ruled to re-run the mayoral vote.

On Monday, the High Election Board (YSK) ordered a re-run of the Istanbul mayoral election won by the main opposition, citing irregularities in the appointment of polling station officials, after an appeal by President Tayyip Erdogan’s AK Party.

Voters cast four different votes in the March 31 elections, electing district administrators, mayors, municipal councils, and local officials. Of those four votes, the YSK ruled to annul only the Istanbul mayoral result, which the AKP lost.

The Republican People’s Party (CHP) appealed for all four of the votes and last year’s June 24 presidential and general votes to be annulled, saying that polling station officials had been appointed in the same way for both elections. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Dominic Evans)