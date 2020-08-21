Energy
August 21, 2020 / 12:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Erdogan says Turkey finds its largest ever gas deposit in Black Sea

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey discovered its biggest ever natural gas field containing 320 billion cubic metres in the Black Sea, adding there is a strong possibility of other finds in the area.

“Now I want to share our good news with you: Turkey has realised the biggest natural gas finding of its history in the Black Sea,” he said, adding Turkey aims to bring it to use in 2023 and to become a net energy exporter. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below