Turkey's Erdogan says to announce new gas find reserves figure on Oct. 17

ANKARA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he will announce a new figure for the gas reserves which the country discovered in the Black Sea when he visits a drill ship there at the weekend.

In August, Erdogan unveiled the discovery of a 320 billion cubic metre (11.3 trillion cubic feet) Black Sea field and he said in a speech that he will reveal an updated reserves number on a visit to the Fatih drill ship on Saturday. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Nevzat Devranoglu Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Ezgi Erkoyun)