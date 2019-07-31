Corrections News
July 31, 2019 / 9:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Turkey's Botas hikes natural gas prices for residential users, CNG producers -regulator

1 Min Read

(Corrects to change reference to “CNG” from “LPG” in headline and second paragraph)

ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkish state energy company Botas has raised natural gas prices by an average of 14.97% for residential users as of Aug. 1, Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) said on Wednesday.

In a statement, EPDK said that the natural gas prices for facilities producing CNG (compressed natural gas) will also rise by an average of 13.73% effective Aug. 1.

Separately, a senior energy official told Reuters that EPDK officials will meet on Thursday to discuss electricity prices. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; writing by Ezgi Erkoyun, editing by G Crosse)

