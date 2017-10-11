FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey to break ground on Akkuyu nuclear plant by latest early 2018 - minister
Sections
Featured
Breath of hope as firefighters battle deadly California blaze
California wildfires
Breath of hope as firefighters battle deadly California blaze
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
Future of Money
Bitcoin stampedes to fresh record, nears $6,000
What Austria's election says about Europe
Austria
What Austria's election says about Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 11, 2017 / 8:41 AM / 4 days ago

Turkey to break ground on Akkuyu nuclear plant by latest early 2018 - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Turkey’s atomic energy authority is working on the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and efforts to hold the groundbreaking by latest early 2018 are underway, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak said on Wednesday.

Russia’s Rosatom said last month that it aims to start work on its Akkuyu project in southern Turkey by the end of March. Albayrak was speaking at the Turkish Energy Summit in the southern province of Antalya. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Ece Toksabay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.