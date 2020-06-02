Turkish regulator calls for lower fuel prices, says will step in if necessary

ANKARA, June 2 (Reuters) - Turkey’s EPDK energy regulator said on Tuesday that fuel prices were too high and that it would need to step in unless companies lowered them, adding that it had called on companies to take the necessary steps.

In a statement, EPDK Chairman Mustafa Yilmaz said volatility in fuel prices amid the new coronavirus pandemic had a negative impact on consumers, and that the regulator would need to impose a price ceiling if price margins were not lowered. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)