Germany's Enercon, Turkey's Limak and Adnan Polat bid in Turkish wind project tender - source

ANKARA, July 27 (Reuters) - A consortium including Germany's Enercon, Turkey's Limak and Adnan Polat placed a bid for the Turkish energy ministry's wind power project tender on Thursday, a source close to the matter told Reuters.

The tender will be worth a total $1 billion, the source said, adding that more consortia including German companies would also bid through the day.

The project will involve the construction of a 1,000 MW power plant and wind turbines, which will increase Turkey's wind energy production by 17 percent. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler)