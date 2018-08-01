FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
August 1, 2018 / 7:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Turkey's natural gas, electricity price hikes to have 35-40 bp impact on inflation -economists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s decision to raise natural gas and electricity prices are expected to have around a 35-40 basis point impact on annual inflation, economists said on Wednesday, a day after the central bank announced a revised annual inflation forecast of 13.4 percent.

On Tuesday, sources said Turkish state pipeline operator Botas would raise the price of natural gas used for electricity production by 50 percent from Wednesday due to a weaker lira pushing oil and natural gas prices higher.

Botas later said it had also raised natural gas prices for residential use by 9 percent, effective on Wednesday.

“The impact of oil and exchange rate-induced cost factors on energy prices other than fuel” were included in the central bank’s 2018 year-end inflation forecast, the bank said in its inflation report on Tuesday. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.