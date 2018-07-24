FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 24, 2018 / 9:47 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Turkey's Erdogan says his office will deal directly with big potential investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, July 24 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey was ready to facilitate conditions for international investors in every way and that his office would start dealing with large potential investors directly.

Speaking to his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan called on international financial circles to trust in Turkey’s future and said exclusive units were being set up under the presidential office to handle potential investments. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker and Tuvan Gumrukcu Writing by Humeyra Pamuk Editing by Dominic Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.