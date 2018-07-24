Turkey's Erdogan says his office will deal directly with big potential investors

ANKARA, July 24 (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Turkey was ready to facilitate conditions for international investors in every way and that his office would start dealing with large potential investors directly.

Speaking to his ruling AK Party in parliament, Erdogan called on international financial circles to trust in Turkey's future and said exclusive units were being set up under the presidential office to handle potential investments.