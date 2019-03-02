Erdogan says Turkey will cut inflation rate to 6-7 pct

ISTANBUL, March 2 (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey’s inflation rate would fall to 6 or 7 percent from the current 19-20 percent but did not clarify how he aims to reach the goal.

Delivering an election campaign speech in the northeastern city of Rize, Erdogan did not specify a timeline for his anti-inflation plan but appeared to be speaking about the period after local polls on March 31.

Annual inflation stood just above 20 percent in January and data on Monday is expected to show a slight decline to 19.9 percent in February, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Sarah Dadouch Editing by Mark Heinrich)