Turkey's Erdogan says any EU sanctions would not have big impact

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a meeting with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels, Belgium March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that any sanctions imposed by the European Union on Turkey will not have a great impact, adding that the bloc had never acted honestly or kept its promises.

Ahead of an EU summit on Thursday, Erdogan told a news conference in Ankara that “honest leaders” within the EU were against sanctions on Turkey and that Ankara would continue to defend its rights in the eastern Mediterranean.