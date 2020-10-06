Erdogan tells Merkel EU summit resolution was not enough -Ankara

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to the media after attending Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkey, August 7, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told German Chancellor Angela Merkel that last week’s European Union summit decisions were not sufficient to overcome problems in relations between Ankara and the block, his office said on Tuesday.

The Turkish presidency said Erdogan spoke to Merkel by video conference and told her that the EU “succumbed to blackmail” from Greece and Cyprus, with whom Turkey is involved in a maritime-claims dispute in the Eastern Mediterranean.