Turkey expects concrete steps from EU summit - foreign minister

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) address the media during a joint news conference after a meeting in Berlin, Germany July 2, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects concrete steps to be taken at a European Union summit on Oct. 1-2 regarding issues including the updating of a 2016 migrant deal and customs union with the bloc, as well as visa liberalisation, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

He was speaking in a televised interview with state-run Anadolu news agency. Tensions have flared between Turkey and EU member Greece over maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean the summit aims to calm the dispute.