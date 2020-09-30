Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Turkey expects concrete steps from EU summit - foreign minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) address the media during a joint news conference after a meeting in Berlin, Germany July 2, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey expects concrete steps to be taken at a European Union summit on Oct. 1-2 regarding issues including the updating of a 2016 migrant deal and customs union with the bloc, as well as visa liberalisation, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

He was speaking in a televised interview with state-run Anadolu news agency. Tensions have flared between Turkey and EU member Greece over maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean the summit aims to calm the dispute.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Daren Butler

