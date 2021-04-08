Turkey condemns 'ugly' Draghi comments about Erdogan

FILE PHOTO: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks as he gives a joint statement with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (not pictured), ahead of a meeting at the EEAS in Brussels, Belgium, January 21, 2021. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday that Turkey strongly condemned “ugly” comments by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who accused President Tayyip Erdogan of humiliating European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen this week.

Draghi had said it was important to be frank with “dictators”. Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency said the Italian ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the foreign ministry over the remarks.