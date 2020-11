FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a ceremony to mark the modern Turkey's founder Ataturk's death anniversary, in Ankara, Turkey November 10, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Ankara sees itself as an inseperable part of Europe.

Erdogan told members of the ruling AK Party that the European Union should keep its promises regarding migrants issue and making Turkey a full member of the bloc.