LONDON (Reuters) - Turkey’s sovereign dollar bonds extended earlier gains to hit fresh eight-month highs on Thursday after the central bank raised its policy rate, as expected.

The April 2043 US900123CB40=TE and January 2041 US900123BJ84=TE issues both gained more than 1 cent in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

The central bank raised its policy rate by 475 basis points to 15%.