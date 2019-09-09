Turkey dollar bonds fall over U.S. sanctions fears

LONDON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar-denominated sovereign bonds fell on Monday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Washington was considering sanctions over Ankara’s purchase of the S-400 air defense missile system from Russia.

Longer-dated bonds bore the brunt of the losses, with debt maturing in 2040 or beyond falling around 0.6 cents in the dollar, according to Tradeweb data.

Mnuchin added that no decision had been made yet.