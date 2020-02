LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Turkey’s dollar bonds fell on Thursday, with the sell-off heaviest in the longer-dated bonds as investors worried about the risk of Turkey being dragged into military conflict in Syria’s Idlib region.

The April 2043 issue shed 1.8 cents to trade at 84.2 cents in the dollar, while the January 2041 issue lost 1.5 cents to 95.4 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Toby Chopra)