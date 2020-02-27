Turkey's dollar bonds tumble to more than two month lows

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Several Turkish dollar bonds fell to their lowest level in more than two months on Thursday, tracking a slide in the lira on concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and Turkey’s military involvement in neighbouring Syria.

The 2025, 2030 and 2043 issues reached their lowest points since mid December, with the latter losing 1.7 cents to reach 83.1 cents in the dollar, Tradeweb data showed.

The Turkish lira slumped to its weakest level in more than nine months on Thursday, and stood at 6.1758 against the dollar in London afternoon trading. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)