ISTANBUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Eximbank issued $500 million worth of five-year bonds in an issuance where demand was nearly four-times higher than the issuance itself, the bank said on Thursday.

Demand for the bond stood at $1.9 billion, four times more than the issue size, the bank said, and it saw demand from 145 international investors. (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by David Dolan)