Turkey's Eximbank says reduces interest rates on lira loans for companies

ISTANBUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Eximbank reduced interest rates for lira loans extended to companies, the bank said on Friday, after the central bank cut its key policy rate by 325 basis points this week.

In a statement, Eximbank said the interest rates on loans given to exporting small and medium sized enterprises (SME) will be cut by around 1 percentage point. Interest rates on loans extended as part of a state-backed package will be reduced by around 2 percentage points, it said. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun Editing by Daren Butler)