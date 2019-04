ISTANBUL, April 9 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Eximbank has secured a syndicated loan of $630 million from international markets, the Trade Ministry said on Tuesday.

The part of the loan with a one-year maturity will have an interest rate of Euribor+2.65 percent and Libor+2.75 percent, the ministry said, adding that the cost of the loan was 20 basis points lower than that of a syndicated loan signed in October. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by Daren Butler)