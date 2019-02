ISTANBUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Eximbank aims to provide financing support of $48.4 billion to exporting companies, which will amount to a support of 27 percent of the total exports, the bank said on Friday.

Eximbank aims to increase the number of exporters it supports and reach out to 12,500 exporters this year, the bank also said in a statement. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Tuvan Gumrukcu)