Turkey launches probe into Facebook, WhatsApp data collection

ISTANBUL, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The Turkish Competition Board said on Monday it launched an investigation into WhatsApp and its owner Facebook after the messaging app asked users to agree to let Facebook collect user data including phone numbers and locations.

In a written statement, the Competition Board said it ruled that the requirement to allow the collection of that data should be suspended until the probe is complete. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)