Facebook says starts process of appointing Turkey representative

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Monday it had started the process of appointing a legal entity as a local representative in Turkey in compliance with a new social media law, but said this would not change the company’s community standards.

Facebook said in a statement that if it faces pressure on those standards or the global process for reviewing government requests it will withdraw the representative. Critics have said the law muzzles dissent from people who have turned to online platforms as Ankara has tightened its grip on mainstream media.