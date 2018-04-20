Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 20

ANKARA, April 20 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 4.0470 against the U.S. dollar at 0506 GMT, little changed from a close on Thursday of 4.0412.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 12.72 percent in spot trade at Thursday’s close.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.021 percent to 112,122.15 on Thursday, after clocking its biggest one-day advance in a year a day earlier.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped on Friday as a warning on smartphone demand from the world’s largest contract chipmaker slugged the tech sector, while high oil prices stirred inflation fears and undermined sovereign bonds.

EARLY ELECTIONS

President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday called snap elections for June 24, saying economic challenges and the war in Syria meant Turkey must switch quickly to the powerful executive presidency that goes into effect after the vote.

Turkey’s ruling AK Party taunted the main opposition party on Thursday to name a candidate to challenge Tayyip Erdogan for June elections which are expected to tighten the president’s 15-year hold on power.

FENERBAHCE-BESIKTAS

The Turkish Cup semi-final between two of the country’s biggest teams on Thursday was abandoned after the Besiktas coach was hit on the head by an object thrown by Fenerbahce fans.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a ceremony to mark the 150th anniversary of the Kandilli earthquake research centre (1200 GMT). He will then hold a regular meeting with the head of MIT, the National Intelligence Agency, Hakan Fidan (1500 GMT), and later attend an awards ceremony (1600 GMT).

PM YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will hold talks in parliament about a proposal on the early elections presented jointly by his ruling AK Party and the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

PRO-KURDISH OPPOSITION

The spokesman of the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) will hold a news conference (0800 GMT).

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The Turkish Statistical Institute is due to release consumer confidence data for April at 0700 GMT. The index stood at 71.3 in March.

