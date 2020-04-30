Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 30

ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira traded at 6.9590 against the dollar at 0450 GMT, weakening slightly from Wednesday’s close of 6.9455.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.88% on Wednesday to 101.595,33 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose to a fresh seven-week high on Thursday, lifted by encouraging early results from a COVID-19 treatment trial, though bonds and currencies held cautious ranges ahead of a European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

CORONAVIRUS

The number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Turkey rose by 89 in the last 24 hours to 3,081, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday, continuing a downward trend.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that the number of cases in the country has peaked and was starting to decline, adding that he did not expect a second wave if measures against the outbreak were followed.

INFLATION REPORT

The Turkish Central Bank releases its second quarterly inflation report with end-year inflation forecasts and holds a briefing on policy developments (0730 GMT).

CENBANK MINUTES

The Turkish Central Bank will release the minutes of its monetary policy committee meeting last week, where it cut the policy rate by 100 basis points (1100 GMT).

