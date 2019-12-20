Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 20

ISTANBUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 5.9405 against the U.S. dollar at 0430 GMT, little changed from its close of 5.9430 on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose to 12.73% on Thursday from 12.70% on Wednesday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.02% on Wednesday to 110,599.43 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares snoozed near 18-month highs on Friday as trade thinned in the run-up to Christmas and investors seemed content to digest the chunky gains already made so far this month. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was a fraction firmer in early trade, having gained 1.2% for the week so far and almost 5% for the month.

CONSUMER CONFIDENCE

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce consumer confidence data for December (0700 GMT).

CENTRAL GOVERNMENT DEBT STOCK

The Treasury will announce central government debt stock data for November (1430 GMT).

VESTEL ELEKTRONIK

The electronics company said it was to issue debt worth up to 750 million lira ($126 million) to qualified domestic investors.

LIBYA

Libya’s internationally recognised government said on Thursday it has ratified a security and military cooperation deal it agreed with Turkey last month, opening the way for potential military help from Ankara as it fights a months-long offensive by rival forces.

PARLIAMENT VOTES ON BUDGET

Parliament’s general assembly will hold its last debate on the 2020 draft budget before voting on the bill (1100 GMT).

TRADE MINISTER

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan will hold a news conference in Brussels where she has been meeting European Commission officials.

ENERGY MINISTER

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez will attend a conference on the World Energy Outlook (0700 GMT).

