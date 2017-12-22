Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 22

ISTANBUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 3.8240 against the U.S. dollar at 0530 GMT, weakening from a close of 3.8177 on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 12.05 percent in spot trade on Thursday and rose to 12.06 percent in Friday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.74 percent to 111,271.95 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The euro dipped on Friday after Catalan separatists wanting to break away from Spain won a regional election, while Asian stocks edged up on new data pointing to steady growth in the U.S. economy. Bitcoin fell more than 10 percent to below $14,000 on the Bitstamp exchange on Friday, extending overnight losses.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will make a speech at a meeting of officials from his ruling AK Party (0800 GMT).

UN VOTE ON JERUSALEM

More than 120 countries defied President Donald Trump on Thursday and voted in favor of a United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to drop its recent recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

President Erdogan said he expected U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration to rescind without delay its “unfortunate decision” on Jerusalem.

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will meet the head of the armed forces and the head of the national intelligence agency (0600/0700 GMT).

PARLIAMENT DEBATE ON BUDGET

Parliament is set to hold its final session of debate and voting on the 2018 budget. Yildirim is scheduled to attend (1100 GMT).

U.S. TRIAL OF BANKER

A New York jury on Thursday ended its second day of deliberations without a verdict in the trial of a Turkish banker accused of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions. The jury had begun deliberating on Wednesday following the three-week trial of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, an executive at Turkey’s majority state-owned Halkbank.

GALATASARAY

Galatasaray said it had begun talks with Fatih Terim on him becoming the team’s coach for what would be the fourth time, after the Istanbul club parted ways with Croatian Igor Tudor on Monday.

U.S. TRIAL OVER BRAWL

Two men pleaded guilty on Thursday to felony assault in a street brawl in May near the Turkish embassy in Washington during a visit by President Erdogan, the U.S. Justice Department said.

