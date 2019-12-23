Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 23

ISTANBUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 5.9420 against the U.S. dollar at 0419 GMT, unchanged from Friday’s close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond declined to 12.60% on Friday from 12.73% on Thursday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.52% on Friday to 111,176.75.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian markets idled near 18-month highs on Monday as volumes weakened ahead of the Christmas holiday break and investors squared off their positions, taking home hefty gains made earlier this month.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will speak at an event in Istanbul Airport (0800 GMT) and later chair a meeting of his AK Party’s executive committee (1130 GMT).

ISTANBUL MAYOR

Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu will hold a news conference to mark his first six months in office (0800 GMT).

LIBYA

Turkey will increase its military support to the internationally recognised government of Libya if necessary and will evaluate ground, air and marine options, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, after the two signed a military cooperation accord last month.

SYRIA

Turkey cannot handle a fresh wave of migrants from Syria, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday, warning that European countries will feel the impact of such an influx if violence in Syria’s northwest is not stopped.

BUDGET

Turkey’s parliament has approved the government’s 2020 budget, which includes increased defence spending and forecasts a budget deficit of 138.9 billion lira ($23.4 billion).

UIGHURS

Thousands of protesters marched in support of China’s Uighurs in Istanbul on Friday and voiced solidarity with Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil after the furore caused by his criticism of China’s policies toward the Muslim minority.

