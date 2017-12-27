Turkey - Factors to Watch on Dec 27

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira was bid at 3.8060 against the U.S. dollar at 0505 GMT, little changed from a close of 3.8085 on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.95 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and was at the same level in Wednesday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.22 percent to 112,006.65 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

A rally in commodities prices to multi-year peaks pushed resource-linked stocks and currencies higher in Asia on Wednesday, as bullish views on Chinese demand helped copper while supply concerns propped up oil. A recovery in regional suppliers of Apple’s iPhone following losses earlier in the week also helped Asian markets.

ERDOGAN IN TUNISIA

President Tayyip Erdogan visits Tunisia. He will meet the Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi and they will hold a joint news conference. He will also meet the country’s prime minister and attend a Tunisian-Turkish business forum.

YILDIRIM IN SAUDIA ARABIA

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim visits Saudia Arabia.

ASELSAN

The defence company said its board had authorised Aselsan management to initiate the process of a secondary public offering of its shares.

TOFAS

The automaker said it was halting production between Dec. 31 and Jan. 14, 2018 due to end-of-year regular inventory procedures, programmed maintenance and refurbishment activities, personnel training and inventory planning.

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)