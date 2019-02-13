Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 13

ISTANBUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 5.2450 against the U.S. dollar at 0443 GMT, firming from a close of 5.2500 on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond stood at 14.69 percent on Tuesday, falling from 14.73 percent on Monday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.61 percent on Tuesday to 103,762.46 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks edged up to a more than four-month high on Wednesday, lifted by optimism that the United States and China might be able to hammer out a deal to resolve their nearly year-long trade dispute. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose as much as 0.5 percent to hit its highest level since early October.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will make a speech to Turkish shopkeepers and traders in Ankara (1100 GMT). He will also attend a rally in Ankara’s Mamak district (1300 GMT).

NATO MEETING

Defence Minister Hulusi Akar attends a meeting of NATO defence ministers in Brussels and meets the acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan.

ZIRAAT BANK

Turkish state lender Ziraat Bank said its net profit rose 0.3 percent to 8 billion lira ($1.53 billion) last year.

FORD OTOSAN

The automaker said net profit rose to 1.68 billion lira in 2018 from 1.49 billion a year earlier.

