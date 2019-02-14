Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 14

ISTANBUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 5.2900 against the U.S. dollar at 0518 GMT, weakening from a close of 5.2800 on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond stood at 14.80 percent on Wednesday, rising from 14.69 percent on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 2.04 percent on Wednesday to 101,645.82 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stock markets were in a cautious mood on Thursday as investors hung on for any hint of progress in the latest Sino-U.S. tariff talks amid reports the White House could extend the deadline for a deal.

ERDOGAN

Russia hosts summit on Syria in Black Sea resort town Sochi with the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

The central bank will announce current account data for December (0700 GMT).

CENTRAL BANK SURVEY

The central bank will release its monthly survey on business leaders and economists’ expectations for the economy (1130 GMT).

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce industrial production data for December (0700 GMT).

VEGETABLES

Turkey could expand a government scheme to sell cheap vegetables in Istanbul and Ankara across the country after local elections next month, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, a move that economists said could prove financially unsustainable.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Compiled by Sarah Dadouch)