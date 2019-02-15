Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 15

ISTANBUL, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 5.2850 against the U.S. dollar at 0420 GMT, weakening from a close of 5.2740 on Thursday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond stood at 15.04 percent on Thursday, rising from 14.80 percent on Wednesday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.48 percent on Thursday to 102,129.99 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks fell on Friday after weak U.S. retail sales figures raised fresh doubts about the strength of the world’s largest economy, offsetting optimism towards trade talks between the United States and China.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will attend an election rally in the western province of Bursa. Erdogan is expected to comment on Syria and the outcome of his latest meeting in Sochi. (1130 GMT).

FINANCE MINISTER

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak will attend a economy conference in western coastal province of Izmir (1200 GMT).

UNEMPLOYMENT

The statistics institute will also announce unemployment data for the three months October to December (0700 GMT).

BUDGET DATA

The Finance Ministry will release budget data for January(0800 GMT).

SYRIA

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia, Turkey and Iran had agreed to take unspecified extra steps to clear Syria’s Idlib region of what he called “a hotbed of terrorists,” but the Kremlin said there would be no military operation there.

KHASHOGGI

Turkish police believe the remains of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi may have been burned, Turkey’s state-run news agency Anadolu said on Thursday, citing a police report.

FIFA

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks to the media in Istanbul following a three-day Executive Football Summit (1430 GMT).

