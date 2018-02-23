Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 23

ISTANBUL, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 3.7883 against the U.S. dollar at 0509 GMT, easing from Wednesday’s close of 3.7810.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 11.94 percent in spot trade on Thursday and rose to 11.95 percent in Friday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.45 percent to 116,840.94 points on Thursday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares rebounded on Friday as comments from a Federal Reserve official eased worries about faster rate rises in the United States, while the safe-haven yen held on to its gains amid heightened volatility across markets. Financial markets have fluctuated wildly this month as investors fretted about how fast the Fed might raise rates in the wake of data showing a pick up in U.S. inflation.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will make a speech at a meeting of provincial heads of his ruling AK Party (0800 GMT).

DUTCH PARLIAMENT RULING

The Dutch parliament on Thursday passed a motion recognising as genocide the massacre of as many as 1.5 million Armenians in 1915, although the government said it would not become official policy of the Netherlands. Turkey’s foreign ministry strongly condemned the Dutch parliament’s approval of the motion.

CARREFOURSA

The retailer will hold a news conference regarding its 2017 performance (0700 GMT).

