Turkey - Factors to Watch on Feb 27

ISTANBUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 6.1640 against the dollar at 0428 GMT, weakening from a close of 6.1560 on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose to 12.47% on Wednesday from 12.40 on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.71% on Wednesday to 115,171.27 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Oil and Asian share markets extended losses on Thursday as the rapid global spread of the coronavirus kept investors on edge and seeking safety in gold and bonds. Rising fears of a pandemic, which U.S. health authorities have warned is likely, had already wiped more than $3.6 trillion from global stock markets by Wednesday’s close.

ERDOGAN SCHEDULE

President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a breakfast with lawmakers from his AK Party behind closed doors (0800 GMT). He will then attend the opening lesson of a political academy at AK Party headquarters (1030 GMT). He will also meet Devlet Bahceli, leader of the AKP’s nationalist allies in government 1230 GMT.

TALKS ON SYRIA

Turkish and Russian officials are set to hold a second day of talks in Ankara about the conflict in Syria’s Idlib.

IDLIB SITUATION

Turkey plans to push Syrian government forces away from its military observation posts in northwest Syria’s Idlib region this week, President Erdogan said on Wednesday, despite advances by Damascus’s Russian-backed military.

Turkey’s Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that two of its soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an air strike on Turkish forces in Syria’s Idlib region.

ECONOMIC CONFIDENCE INDEX

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce the economic confidence index for February (0700 GMT).

CENTRAL BANK DATA

The central bank will announce its weekly data, including for forex reserves (1130 GMT).

COCA-COLA ICECEK

The drinks company said it sees 2020 net revenue growth of 15-18% on a consolidated basis.

