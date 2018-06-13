Turkey - Factors to Watch on June 13

ISTANBUL, June 13 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 4.5915 against the U.S. dollar at 0456 GMT, little changed from a close of 4.5950.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 15.33 percent in spot trade on Tuesday and rose to 15.58 percent in Wednesday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 1.4 percent to 95,306.98 points on Tuesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares slipped back on Wednesday as investors looked to the Federal Reserve policy decision later in the day and any clues it might give on future rate hikes, shifting focus away from the historic U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will hold an election rally in the Black Sea provinces of Trabzon (1030 GMT) and Rize (1400 GMT). He will attend to the opening ceremony of Ovit tunnel and Ramadan fast-breaking dinner in Rize.

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will hold election rallies in central eastern provinces of Bayburt, Gumushane and Erzincan (1000GMT)(1200GMT)(1500GMT). Yildirim will also attend to the ground breaking ceremony of an airport in the region. Then he will attend to a fast-breaking dinner in Erzincan.

INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION

The Turkish Statistics Institute announces industrial production data (0700 GMT).

TANAP

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held a ceremony on Tuesday to mark the start of supplies of gas from Azerbaijan to Turkey through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP).

TURKEY’S SOK

Turkish grocer Sok Marketler has been calling investors spooked by its deal to buy shares at a premium from its controlling shareholder, just weeks after issuing them to shore up its listing, a person familiar with the deal said.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Compiled by Ezgi Erkoyun)