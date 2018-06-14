Turkey - Factors to Watch on June 14

ISTANBUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 4.6670 against the U.S. dollar at 0500 GMT, easing from a close of 4.6600.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 16.17 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and rose to 16.32 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 1.89 percent to 93,504.76 points on Wednesday. Markets were due to close at midday ahead of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares eased on Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates and took a more hawkish tone in forecasting a slightly faster pace of tightening, while concerns about U.S.-China trade frictions kept investors on edge. Chinese retail sales and urban investment data were surprisingly weak, pouring cold water on investors’ risk appetite and adding to uncertainty over the world’s second-largest economy after its central bank unexpectedly left interest rates on hold.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will hold an election rally in the northwestern province of Yalova (1200 GMT). He will attend a final Ramadan fast-breaking dinner at Yenikapi in Istanbul (1744 GMT).

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim will hold election rallies in the Istanbul districts of Sultanbeyli (1030 GMT), Cekmekoy (1430 GMT) and Umraniye (1630 GMT).

CENTRAL BANK MINUTES

The central bank will announce the minutes of its latest monetary policy committee meeting (1100 GMT).

GALATASARAY

Galatasaray have been fined six million euros ($7.07 million) for not complying with UEFA’s break-even requirement, European soccer’s governing body said on Wednesday.

