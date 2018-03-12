Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 12

ISTANBUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 3.8100 against the U.S. dollar at 0512 GMT, little changed from Friday’s close of 3.8096.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 12.34 percent in spot trade on Friday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.30 percent to 116,914.52 points on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

A relief rally swept across Asian share markets on Monday after the latest U.S. jobs report managed to impress with its strength while also easing fears of inflation and faster rate hikes, a neat feat that whetted risk appetites globally. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1.1 percent, for a third session of gains.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will meet General Electric Chief Executive John Flannery at the presidential palace (1000 GMT). He will then chair a meeting of the cabinet of ministers (1100 GMT). He will attend a gala presentation of a documentary film regarding the 1980 coup and the“post-modern coup” of 1997 (1700 GMT).

CURRENT ACCOUNT DATA

The Turkish Central Bank will announce current account data for January (0700 GMT).

PARLIAMENT

Parliament’s general assembly will begin debating a bill on election alliances (1100 GMT).

AFRIN CONFLICT

Turkish forces have reached the outskirts of the town of Afrin after a weeks-long campaign against a Kurdish militia in northwest Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitoring group said on Saturday.

CYPRUS

Turkish Cypriots will launch their own exploration for oil and gas around Cyprus if Greek Cypriots persist with their own plans, their foreign minister said in an interview on Friday, as an uneasy standoff lingered over offshore resources.

DEFENCE MINISTER

Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli will attend the DIMDEX 2018 Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference in Qatar.

JOURNALISTS RELEASED

A Turkish court ruled on Friday that two journalists should be released for the duration of their trial for subversion, a lawyer at the courthouse said. Murat Sabuncu, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Cumhuriyet, and writer Ahmet Sik were ordered released, the lawyer said. However, Cumhuriyet said that its attorney, Akin Atalay, was remanded in custody until the next hearing, on March 16.

TURKISH AIRLINES

The flag carrier said on Friday it was going to purchase a total of 60 wide body aircraft, 30 each from Boeing and Airbus.

