Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 13

ISTANBUL, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 3.8415 against the U.S. dollar at 0431 GMT, little changed from Monday’s close of 3.8455.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 12.38 percent in spot trade on Monday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.28 percent to 118,411.44 points on Monday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks stalled on Tuesday as Wall Street shares lost steam, while the dollar sagged on the back of declining U.S. yields. Investors were focused on U.S. inflation data due later in the day (1230 GMT) for clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate rises this year.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will attend an award ceremony in Ankara and make a speech (1200 GMT).

FOREGN MINISTER

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu starts his three day visit to Russia. He is expected to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday (March 14).

AFRIN CONFLICT

Turkish forces have reached the outskirts of the town of Afrin after a weeks-long campaign against a Kurdish militia in northwest Syria and will soon clear the town centre, Turkish government spokesman said late on Monday.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun)