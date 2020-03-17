Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 17

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 6.4300 against the dollar at 0459 GMT, unchanged from its close on Monday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose to 12.57% on Monday from 11.98% on Friday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 8.07% on Monday to 87,888.34 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares fell on Tuesday in a topsy-turvy session following one of Wall Street’s biggest one-day routs in history as headlines about the coronavirus outbreak and its global economic impact whiplashed investor sentiment.

Financial markets cratered on Mon day with the S&P 500 .SPX tumbling 12%, its biggest drop since “Black Monday” three decades ago, as a series of emergency central bank rate cuts globally only added to the recent sense of investor panic.

CORONAVIRUS

Turkey will temporarily close cafes, sports and entertainment venues and is suspending mass prayers in mosques in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases rose to 47, authorities said on Monday.

Ankara also extended a flight ban to six more countries including Britain and the United Arab Emirates, bringing the total number of countries to 20, the health minister said.

Turkey suspended mass prayers in mosques until the risk of coronavirus outbreak passes, the head of Turkey’s religious directorate, Ali Erbas said on Monday.

President Tayyip Erdogan will chair a meeting regarding the fight against coronavirus on Wednesday and then will inform the public about the steps being taken, Turkey’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

ERDOGAN, MERKEL, MACRON

President Erdogan, German chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron will hold a teleconference to discuss the migrant issue in light of the humanitarian crisis in northern Syria. The three were originally supposed to meet in Istanbul, but the gathering has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

FINANCIAL MEASURES

Turkey is considering tax relief for businesses as one possible step to help the economy through a slowdown in the face of spreading coronavirus, two sources said on Monday, as stocks tumbled and the lira hit levels not seen since 2018.

FORD OTOSAN

The automaker said it will suspend production at its Kocaeli Golcuk plant between March 30-April 4.

SHORT TERM FOREIGN DEBT DATA

The central bank will announce January short-term foreign debt data (0700 GMT).

