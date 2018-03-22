Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 22

ISTANBUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Thursday.

The lira stood at 3.9118 against the U.S. dollar at 0548 GMT, little changed from Wednesday’s close of 3.9100.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond was at 12.53 percent in spot trade on Wednesday and rose to 12.57 percent in Thursday-dated trade.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.05 percent to 117,651.30 points on Wednesday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

The U.S. dollar slipped on Thursday after the Federal Reserve did not signal a faster pace of rate hikes this year while worries about a coming announcement on tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump dented Asian shares. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1 percent, erasing earlier gains of up to 0.7 pct, which were led by South Korea and Taiwan hitting six-week highs.

DOGAN HOLDING

Dogan Holding said it had begun talks with Demiroren Holding on the sale of its written and visual media based on an operating value of $1.1 billion and a share value of $890 million after a discount related to debts.

ERDOGAN

President Tayyip Erdogan will hold a regular meeting with Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (1200 GMT). He will also meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama (1600 GMT).

YILDIRIM

Prime Minister Yildirim will attend a launch for an industrial competence assessment and support project (1100 GMT).

TURKCELL

The leading mobile phone company will hold a news conference (0700 GMT).

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The central bank will release capacity utilisation data for March (1130 GMT).

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE

The central bank will also announce manufacturing confidence data for March (1130 GMT).

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Daren Butler)