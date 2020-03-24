Turkey - Factors to Watch on March 24

ISTANBUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 6.5270 against the dollar at 0427 GMT, firming from a close of 6.5600 on Monday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 1.81% on Monday to 84,246.17 points.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond rose to 13.66% on Monday from 13.43% on Friday.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s promise of bottomless dollar funding eased painful strains in financial markets, even if it could not soften the immediate economic hit of the coronavirus.

CORONAVIRUS

Turkey will hire 32,000 more medical staff and stop exporting locally-made face masks so its own services can use them as the coronavirus spreads across the country, the health minister said on Monday.

DEATH TOLL

Turkey’s death toll from the coronavirus increased by seven to 37 on Monday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 293 to 1,529, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

MAYORS DISMISSED

Turkey has dismissed eight mayors being investigated for terrorism-related charges in eastern Turkey and replaced them with state officials, the Interior Ministry said on Monday, sustaining a crackdown on the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

GALATASARAY COACH

Fatih Terim, the coach of Turkish soccer team Galatasaray , said on Monday he had tested positive for coronavirus and was being treated in hospital.

TREASURY AUCTION

The Treasury will hold an auction for a three-year TLREF indexed bond maturing on June 21, 2023. It will also seek bids for a two-year sukuk maturing on March 23, 2022.

For other related news, double click on:

Turkish politics TR-POL

Turkish equities TR-E

Turkish money TR-M

Turkish debt TR-D

Turkish hot stocks TR-HOT

Forex news

All emerging market news

All Turkish news

For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Reporting by Daren Butler)